Thailand Enhances Tourist Security Amid Safety Concerns

Thailand is intensifying its tourist security measures to reassure Chinese visitors, following the reported kidnapping of a Chinese actor that has raised safety concerns. The incident has highlighted the significance of tourism, a major economic driver in Thailand, particularly with China being the largest source market.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized the need to strengthen security protocols to prevent a negative impact on tourism, which is a vital income source for the country. She plans to address Chinese tourists directly through a recorded message, underscoring the nation's commitment to ensuring their safety.

The disappearance of actor Wang Xing near the Thai-Myanmar border, suspected to be a human trafficking case, sparked apprehension among potential Chinese visitors. Although there have been some cancellations, Paetongtarn noted that there hasn't been a significant decline in tourist numbers from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)