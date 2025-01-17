Left Menu

Thailand Enhances Tourist Security Amid Safety Concerns

Thailand is enhancing its security measures for tourists after the kidnapping of a Chinese actor raised safety concerns. Tourism is essential to Thailand's economy, with China being its largest market. The government aims to reassure Chinese tourists about their safety and maintain visitor numbers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 17-01-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand is intensifying its tourist security measures to reassure Chinese visitors, following the reported kidnapping of a Chinese actor that has raised safety concerns. The incident has highlighted the significance of tourism, a major economic driver in Thailand, particularly with China being the largest source market.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra emphasized the need to strengthen security protocols to prevent a negative impact on tourism, which is a vital income source for the country. She plans to address Chinese tourists directly through a recorded message, underscoring the nation's commitment to ensuring their safety.

The disappearance of actor Wang Xing near the Thai-Myanmar border, suspected to be a human trafficking case, sparked apprehension among potential Chinese visitors. Although there have been some cancellations, Paetongtarn noted that there hasn't been a significant decline in tourist numbers from China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

