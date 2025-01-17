Guilty Verdict for Navalny Lawyers: Framed as Extremists

In a swift judgment delivered on Friday, three attorneys who represented the late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny were handed prison sentences ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years after being convicted of participating in an extremist group, according to Mediazona's independent reports.

Legal professionals Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser faced arrest in October 2023, shortly thereafter facing the official designation of 'terrorists and extremists' by authorities.

The trial, which was conducted away from public scrutiny, fueled further tensions surrounding the treatment of dissenting voices in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)