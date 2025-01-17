Guilty Verdict for Navalny Lawyers: Framed as Extremists
Three lawyers of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were convicted for alleged extremist group involvement. The closed-door trial sentenced them to jail terms ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years. The arrests of Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser occurred in October 2023, followed by their extremist list designation.
In a swift judgment delivered on Friday, three attorneys who represented the late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny were handed prison sentences ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years after being convicted of participating in an extremist group, according to Mediazona's independent reports.
Legal professionals Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser faced arrest in October 2023, shortly thereafter facing the official designation of 'terrorists and extremists' by authorities.
The trial, which was conducted away from public scrutiny, fueled further tensions surrounding the treatment of dissenting voices in Russia.
