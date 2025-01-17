Left Menu

Guilty Verdict for Navalny Lawyers: Framed as Extremists

Three lawyers of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were convicted for alleged extremist group involvement. The closed-door trial sentenced them to jail terms ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years. The arrests of Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser occurred in October 2023, followed by their extremist list designation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-01-2025 13:08 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 13:08 IST
Guilty Verdict for Navalny Lawyers: Framed as Extremists
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a swift judgment delivered on Friday, three attorneys who represented the late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny were handed prison sentences ranging from 3.5 to 5.5 years after being convicted of participating in an extremist group, according to Mediazona's independent reports.

Legal professionals Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Alexei Liptser faced arrest in October 2023, shortly thereafter facing the official designation of 'terrorists and extremists' by authorities.

The trial, which was conducted away from public scrutiny, fueled further tensions surrounding the treatment of dissenting voices in Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s generative AI revolution: Debunking the 'missed the bus' narrative

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025