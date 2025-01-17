Left Menu

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren: A New Chapter

Jessica Alba announced her divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage. Both have stated a commitment to moving forward with love and cooperation for their children's sake. Alba emphasized their journey of self-realization and growth, now seeking personal evolution as individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Jessica Alba has officially declared her separation from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, marking the end of a longstanding relationship.

The 43-year-old actor, recognized for her notable roles in 'Fantastic Four', 'Sin City', and others, revealed the news through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Despite their challenges, Alba emphasized a commitment to their children and an amicable breakup, requesting privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

