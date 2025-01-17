Jessica Alba and Cash Warren: A New Chapter

Hollywood star Jessica Alba has officially declared her separation from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, marking the end of a longstanding relationship.

The 43-year-old actor, recognized for her notable roles in 'Fantastic Four', 'Sin City', and others, revealed the news through a heartfelt Instagram post.

Despite their challenges, Alba emphasized a commitment to their children and an amicable breakup, requesting privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)