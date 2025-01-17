Jessica Alba and Cash Warren: A New Chapter
Jessica Alba announced her divorce from Cash Warren after 16 years of marriage. Both have stated a commitment to moving forward with love and cooperation for their children's sake. Alba emphasized their journey of self-realization and growth, now seeking personal evolution as individuals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- United States
Hollywood star Jessica Alba has officially declared her separation from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren, marking the end of a longstanding relationship.
The 43-year-old actor, recognized for her notable roles in 'Fantastic Four', 'Sin City', and others, revealed the news through a heartfelt Instagram post.
Despite their challenges, Alba emphasized a commitment to their children and an amicable breakup, requesting privacy as they navigate this new phase of their lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi Businessman's Tragic Suicide Sparks Family Feud
Pat Cummins Considers Skipping Sri Lanka Tour for Family Priorities
Sukh Aashray Journey: Empowering Orphaned Children with Educational Tours
UNICEF Calls for Urgent Focus on Migrant Children's Safety
Tycoon Ties: Jindal Family Attends Sharif Grandson's Lavish Wedding