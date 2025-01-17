French Church Demands Justice: Abbé Pierre's Dark Legacy Unveiled

The French church has called for prosecutors to investigate Abbé Pierre, a prominent humanitarian who passed away in 2007, amid unfolding allegations of sexual violence.

Archbishop Éric de Moulins-Beaufort announced the formal request after mounting evidence suggested numerous abuses during Abbé Pierre's lifetime. Reports reveal the scale of the accusations, now amounting to 33 testimonies alleging 57 victims from the 1960s to the early 2000s.

The church acknowledges past oversights and underlines the necessity of judicial proceedings to fully understand the extent of the alleged abuses, while supporting victims and urging them to come forward.

