Maha Kumbh's High-Tech Surveillance: A Game Changer in Crowd Management

In the first six days of the Maha Kumbh Mela, over seven crore devotees have taken the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. The Uttar Pradesh government projects more than 45 crore people will join this year, posing significant challenges for security management.

The introduction of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the fairgrounds has been instrumental in efficiently handling the crowd influx, as noted in an official statement. This tech facility not only helps in monitoring crowd movements but also plays a crucial role in surveillance and management of other contingencies.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, overseeing the ICCC, stated that 2,750 cameras are covering the fair and city, ensuring security, crowd management, and fire safety. AI cameras enhance crowd control capabilities, providing real-time data to manage the large-scale event.

