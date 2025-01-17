Joan Plowright: A Theatrical Journey Remembered

Award-winning British actress Joan Plowright, renowned for her extensive theatrical career, has died at the age of 95.

According to a family statement on Friday, Plowright passed away peacefully on Thursday at Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors in southern England.

Plowright, who was married to renowned actor Laurence Olivier, was part of an iconic generation of British thespians, including Judi Dench and Maggie Smith. She was celebrated for her roles in various productions, earning a Tony Award and nods for both an Oscar and an Emmy. Plowright's influence on stage stretched from Chekhov to Shakespeare, and she remained active until blindness led to her retirement. Queen Elizabeth II honored her with the title of Dame in 2004.

