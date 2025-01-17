Joan Plowright: A Theatrical Journey Remembered
Joan Plowright, a renowned British actress and part of a theatrical power couple with Laurence Olivier, has passed away at age 95. Her illustrious career spanned over seven decades across theatre, film, and television. Celebrated for her roles in classics, Plowright was honored as a Dame in 2004.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Award-winning British actress Joan Plowright, renowned for her extensive theatrical career, has died at the age of 95.
According to a family statement on Friday, Plowright passed away peacefully on Thursday at Denville Hall, a retirement home for actors in southern England.
Plowright, who was married to renowned actor Laurence Olivier, was part of an iconic generation of British thespians, including Judi Dench and Maggie Smith. She was celebrated for her roles in various productions, earning a Tony Award and nods for both an Oscar and an Emmy. Plowright's influence on stage stretched from Chekhov to Shakespeare, and she remained active until blindness led to her retirement. Queen Elizabeth II honored her with the title of Dame in 2004.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US-India relations have fundamentally reached new level of cooperation in last four years: US NSA Jake Sullivan at IIT-Delhi.
Constitutionally guaranteed fundamental right of free press 'brazenly smothered', does not augur well for democracy. Governor Ravi.
Respecting national anthem fundamental duty. Is sung in state legislatures at beginning, end of Governor's address, says Raj Bhavan.
Constitution was disrespected by disregarding fundamental duty enshrined in it with regard to national anthem: Governor Ravi.
Cement Industry's Promising Growth: A Future Built on Strong Fundamentals