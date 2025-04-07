Left Menu

Honoring a Legacy: Dame Munni Irone Receives President's Lifetime Achievement Award

Dame Munni Irone has been awarded the President's Lifetime Achievement Award for her outstanding commitment to humanitarian efforts. With over 6,000 hours of service, she exemplifies compassion and dedication. Celebrated in New York, her significant impact continues to inspire future generations towards philanthropy and service.

New Delhi [India], April 7: Dame Munni Irone has been recognized for her exceptional commitment to humanitarian service with the President's Lifetime Achievement Award. Her dedication, spanning over 6,000 hours, has undeniably strengthened community bonds and supported those in dire need.

This prestigious award emphasizes Irone's lifelong devotion to philanthropy, making her a shining example of selflessness and compassion. Her tireless work aims to address some of the most challenging societal issues, continuously fostering a spirit of cooperation and trust.

Her recognition celebrates a legacy of service, with Dame Munni Irone's efforts inspiring generations. Following the award ceremony, a celebratory dinner in New York further honored her remarkable achievements. This accolade, alongside the Humanitarian Gold Award, cements her as a leading global advocate for humanitarian causes.

