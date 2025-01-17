Bollywood Icon Saif Ali Khan Survives Stabbing Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was viciously attacked during a burglary attempt at his upscale Mumbai residence, suffering multiple stab wounds.

Initial reports suggested a suspect was in custody; however, police have confirmed no arrests in the case, leaving the perpetrator still at large. The attack, which left Khan with severe injuries to his spine, neck, and hands, shocked both the film industry and the community.

Doctors have declared Khan stable after surgery, attributing his survival to a fortunate escape. Calls for enhanced security continue to echo across the city, and Khan's wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, has urged the media to avoid speculation.

