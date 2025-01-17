Left Menu

Waves Unveiled: Showcasing India’s Creative Power in the Global Media Economy

Waves 2025, organized by India's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, seeks to position India as a leader in media technology and content creation through innovative challenges. Supported by partners, the event aligns with India's economic vision, fostering talent and innovation in the creative economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:13 IST
At the 19th India Digital Summit, Shri C Senthil Rajan emphasized India's readiness to lead in technological advancements within the media sector through the Waves Summit. The event is organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to celebrate India's creative and media economy.

The Waves Summit will feature the Create in India Challenge to foster innovation. Collaborating partners such as Meta, YouTube, and Google Play will host challenges to explore art, technology, and storytelling. These initiatives aim to amplify India's position in the global creative economy.

The summit will also focus on startups, policy discussions, and cross-sector collaborations. By inviting global stakeholders, Waves 2025 aligns with India's vision of making the media and entertainment industry pivotal for economic growth, supported by key partners like Amazon and PhonePe.

