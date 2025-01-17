Fuji Television Faces Scandal Over Allegations Involving Celebrity Host

Fuji Television's president has announced an independent investigation following sexual misconduct allegations against TV host Masahiro Nakai. This move aims to address concerns regarding corporate governance within the company.

Reports suggest Nakai settled with a woman over alleged misconduct at a party organized by a Fuji TV staff member. The scandal has negatively affected the network's share price and prompted shareholder outcry.

Fuji TV's response and transparency are under scrutiny, especially after a major shareholder criticized its handling of the situation. The controversy spotlights broader issues in Japan's entertainment industry and corporate governance practices.

