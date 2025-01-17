Left Menu

Sadhguru's Courtesy Call on CM Yogi Adityanath: A Meeting of Minds

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, praising the state's infrastructure and Kumbh Mela arrangements. The meeting took place at the Chief Minister's official residence, highlighting mutual respect and future collaboration. Sadhguru's appreciation was shared on social media, reinforcing the significance of the interaction.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence on Friday, as per an official release.

Sadhguru expressed his admiration for the speed and scale of infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, notably appreciating the arrangements at the Kumbh Mela.

The meeting underscored a harmonious relationship and potential future collaborations, with mutual appreciation shared on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

