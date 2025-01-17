Sadhguru's Courtesy Call on CM Yogi Adityanath: A Meeting of Minds

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the latter's official residence on Friday, as per an official release.

Sadhguru expressed his admiration for the speed and scale of infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh, notably appreciating the arrangements at the Kumbh Mela.

The meeting underscored a harmonious relationship and potential future collaborations, with mutual appreciation shared on social media platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)