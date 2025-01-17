Left Menu

CNN Held Liable: Navy Veteran Wins $5M Defamation Case

A Florida jury found CNN liable for defaming U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young during a segment on "The Lead with Jake Tapper." Young was accused of exploiting Afghans after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan. A $5 million damages award was granted, with punitive damages to be determined.

In a significant legal decision, a Florida jury held TV news provider CNN responsible for defaming U.S. Navy veteran Zachary Young. Young, who played a crucial role in evacuating people from Afghanistan after the 2021 U.S. military withdrawal, claimed his reputation was unfairly tarnished by CNN.

The jury awarded Young $5 million in damages on Friday, following a two-week trial in Panama City. This trial marks the first phase, focusing on compensatory damages, with a second phase set to determine any punitive damages.

The defamation lawsuit arose from a segment on "The Lead with Jake Tapper," where Young was labeled as a profiteer. CNN, while denying the defamation claims, expressed regret for its language, particularly the term "black market." Young contended that his work was legitimate and aimed at assisting corporations and NGOs, attributing high fees to market demand.

