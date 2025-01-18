Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee's Administrative Review Tour

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to conduct administrative review meetings in three districts: Murshidabad on January 20, Malda on January 21, and Alipurduar on January 22. She will also celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary at Subhashini Tea Estate in Alipurduar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 10:58 IST
Mamata Banerjee's Administrative Review Tour
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on a series of administrative review meetings across the state. According to official sources, the first meeting will take place in Murshidabad on January 20.

Following the meeting in Murshidabad, Banerjee is expected to proceed to Malda, where she will conduct another review session on January 21. Authorities have confirmed her itinerary, reflecting the CM's continued focus on district-level administration.

The final stop on her tour is Alipurduar, where she will hold a review meeting on January 22. She is also anticipated to mark Netaji's birth anniversary at Subhashini Tea Estate, underscoring her commitment to heritage celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025