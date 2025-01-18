Mamata Banerjee's Administrative Review Tour

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to embark on a series of administrative review meetings across the state. According to official sources, the first meeting will take place in Murshidabad on January 20.

Following the meeting in Murshidabad, Banerjee is expected to proceed to Malda, where she will conduct another review session on January 21. Authorities have confirmed her itinerary, reflecting the CM's continued focus on district-level administration.

The final stop on her tour is Alipurduar, where she will hold a review meeting on January 22. She is also anticipated to mark Netaji's birth anniversary at Subhashini Tea Estate, underscoring her commitment to heritage celebration.

