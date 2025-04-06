Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Ram Navami Celebration in Malda Unites Communities

In Malda, West Bengal, this year's Ram Navami celebration witnessed delightful acts of unity as Hindu and Muslim communities came together, transcending religious boundaries. The procession symbolized national harmony, with participants from both sides sharing sweets and water, demonstrating the spirit of 'unity in diversity' despite regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:13 IST
In a remarkable show of unity, the city of Malda in West Bengal witnessed a unique Ram Navami procession this Sunday. The streets echoed not only with chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' but also with a spirit of togetherness as members from the Muslim community joined their Hindu neighbors.

This annual event organized by the Vishva Hindu Parishad attracted thousands, all celebrating the birth of Lord Ram. However, this year's event stood out due to the goodwill shared amongst different communities.

In the English Bazar locality, Muslim residents showered flower petals on Hindu devotees, while setting up refreshment stalls for the procession participants. This act of communal harmony is seen against a backdrop where Ram Navami festivities have often been tense.

Mohammad Ali, a local shopkeeper, who took part in the celebrations, expressed, 'This is what India stands for — unity in diversity and communal harmony.' Likewise, former minister Krishnnendu Narayan Chowdhury emphasized the importance of peace over division.

Such displays of unity are significant given the recent clashes in nearby areas, proving that in Malda, the community stands together as one.

