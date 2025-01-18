Left Menu

Khadi Renaissance: Maharashtra's Fashion Forward Fabric Drive

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board is launching the 'Khadi Mitra Yojana' to engage students and citizens in promoting khadi fabric. By organizing fashion shows and partnering with colleges, the initiative aims to modernize khadi's appeal and celebrate 65 years of its heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Khadi and Village Industries Board is taking innovative steps to promote khadi fabric, marking 65 years since its foundation, as announced by Chairman Ravindra Sathe at an event in Thane.

Introducing the 'Khadi Mitra Yojana', the board seeks to engage students and citizens in khadi's propagation. By appointing 'khadi mitras' or brand ambassadors, and partnering with six colleges, the initiative aims to make khadi part of contemporary fashion.

Furthermore, the campaign includes khadi fashion shows and a 'Khadi Yatra' across Maharashtra to educate the public on the fabric's historical significance and modern relevance, emphasizing unity beyond caste, creed, religion, or gender, and symbolizing India's freedom, civilization, and non-violence, according to Sathe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

