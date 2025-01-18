Left Menu

Shocking Train Arrest: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Apprehended

The Railway Protection Force detained a suspect linked to a knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan aboard a train at Durg railway station. The incident occurred during an attempted robbery at Khan's Mumbai residence. Mumbai Police are coordinating with RPF for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect involved in a knife attack on noted Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, an RPF official reported.

The suspect was traveling aboard a Mumbai-Howrah train and was apprehended at Durg in the afternoon. Officials have alerted Mumbai Police, and a team is expected to arrive by late evening to take over the investigation.

Khan, 54, widely known in Bollywood, suffered multiple stab wounds during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai early Thursday morning. He is currently recovering from his injuries, according to his medical team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

