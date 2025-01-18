Shocking Train Arrest: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Apprehended

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect involved in a knife attack on noted Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, an RPF official reported.

The suspect was traveling aboard a Mumbai-Howrah train and was apprehended at Durg in the afternoon. Officials have alerted Mumbai Police, and a team is expected to arrive by late evening to take over the investigation.

Khan, 54, widely known in Bollywood, suffered multiple stab wounds during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai early Thursday morning. He is currently recovering from his injuries, according to his medical team.

