Shocking Train Arrest: Saif Ali Khan's Attacker Apprehended
The Railway Protection Force detained a suspect linked to a knife attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan aboard a train at Durg railway station. The incident occurred during an attempted robbery at Khan's Mumbai residence. Mumbai Police are coordinating with RPF for further investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has detained a suspect involved in a knife attack on noted Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh, an RPF official reported.
The suspect was traveling aboard a Mumbai-Howrah train and was apprehended at Durg in the afternoon. Officials have alerted Mumbai Police, and a team is expected to arrive by late evening to take over the investigation.
Khan, 54, widely known in Bollywood, suffered multiple stab wounds during a robbery attempt at his Bandra residence in Mumbai early Thursday morning. He is currently recovering from his injuries, according to his medical team.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Breaking Boundaries: A Symphony Beyond Bollywood
Ram Charan's Game Changer: A Bollywood-Telugu Crossover Hit
Bollywood Icon's Fortress: Upgrading Salman Khan's Security
Bollywood Classic 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' Returns to Cinemas for 25th Anniversary
Hrithik Roshan Reflects on 25 Years in Bollywood: From Debut to Stardom