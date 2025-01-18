Left Menu

Unveiling Wild Narratives: 'Colours of Black & White'

The book 'Colours of Black & White' by photographer Shivang Mehta and writer Devika Bajaj explores global natural habitats through monochromatic photographs and a compelling narrative. Featuring wildlife from tigers to pelicans, it emphasizes human emotions and the significance of breaking away from societal constructs.

Photographer Shivang Mehta and writer Devika Bajaj have teamed up to release 'Colours of Black & White,' a book showcasing an array of monochromatic photos paired with a rich narrative. Their work encapsulates diverse ecosystems and wildlife, illustrating how nature remains impactful for humanity today.

This book spans nearly two decades of Mehta's photography, presenting species like tigers, lions, and elephants in striking black and white, alongside informative narratives by Bajaj that touch upon freedom, courage, and nature's intrinsic beauty. Their collaboration provides readers with a new interpretation of photography that carries deep emotional resonance.

Priced at Rs 4,000, the book is available for pre-order at a discounted rate of Rs 3,400, with a launch scheduled on January 28 at Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

