Kashi Tamil Sangamam: Bridging Cultures and Celebrating Diversity

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam, organized annually by the Ministry of Education, aims to connect Tamil and Kashi cultures. With increased women's participation, the event offers opportunities for entrepreneurs, students, and researchers. It coincides with the Maha Kumbh festival, highlighting cultural unity and historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:51 IST
The annual Kashi Tamil Sangamam by the Ministry of Education will be held next month, attracting a wide array of participants from emerging sectors such as entrepreneurship, technology, and education. According to IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti, the event has already seen a massive 20,000 registrations, with a focus on increasing women's participation.

The event's rescheduling to February coincides with the Maha Kumbh festival in Uttar Pradesh, offering attendees a chance to partake in the religious and cultural activities. Governor R N Ravi emphasized the event's significance in fostering national awakening and cultural integration, urging its inclusion in educational curriculums.

This year's Sangamam underscores historical ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi while focusing on Sage Agasthiyar's contributions. Participants will engage with various cultural and historical locations, enhancing the spirit of unity and cultural exchange that has existed for millennia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

