Curtain Call: Theatre's Resilience Through the Ages

Chittaranjan Tripathy, director of the National School of Drama, underscores the enduring appeal of theatre, despite challenges from cinema, television, and OTT platforms. In a candid discussion, he advocates for a cultural renaissance to revitalize theatre, drawing inspiration from India's rich heritage encapsulated in the ancient text, 'Natya Shastra'.

Tripathy critiques the neglect facing theatrical arts in India, despite its foundational role in global performing arts. The struggle for new content is highlighted, with a call for greater financial incentives to support innovative playwriting. NSD, under his leadership, is set to introduce a master's program in content writing to tackle this creative drought.

Reflecting on theatre's unique allure, Tripathy stresses the importance of live performances in an age dominated by digital media. Growth initiatives, including partnerships with business corporations for funding and higher ticket prices, aim to make theatre more viable for artists while maintaining its cultural impact and audience attraction.

