Left Menu

Curtain Call: Theatre's Resilience Through the Ages

Theatre director Chittaranjan Tripathy highlights theatre’s resilience despite neglect and competition from modern media. Advocating for a cultural renaissance and new playwriting talents, he addresses the challenges faced by the industry, emphasizing theatre's unique live experience and benefits to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-01-2025 13:35 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 13:35 IST
Curtain Call: Theatre's Resilience Through the Ages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chittaranjan Tripathy, director of the National School of Drama, underscores the enduring appeal of theatre, despite challenges from cinema, television, and OTT platforms. In a candid discussion, he advocates for a cultural renaissance to revitalize theatre, drawing inspiration from India's rich heritage encapsulated in the ancient text, 'Natya Shastra'.

Tripathy critiques the neglect facing theatrical arts in India, despite its foundational role in global performing arts. The struggle for new content is highlighted, with a call for greater financial incentives to support innovative playwriting. NSD, under his leadership, is set to introduce a master's program in content writing to tackle this creative drought.

Reflecting on theatre's unique allure, Tripathy stresses the importance of live performances in an age dominated by digital media. Growth initiatives, including partnerships with business corporations for funding and higher ticket prices, aim to make theatre more viable for artists while maintaining its cultural impact and audience attraction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

Uzbekistan's Childcare Reform Spurs 12% Rise in Women's Workforce Participation

Empowering Refugee Women: Education and Policy for Inclusive Growth in Ethiopia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025