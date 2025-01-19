Blaze Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela Following Cylinder Blast
A fire erupted at the Maha Kumbh Mela due to a cylinder explosion, as reported by authorities on Sunday. Despite the extensive blaze in the camps at Sector 19, no casualties were reported. Firefighters are actively working to control the fire, while relief efforts continue.
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire ignited in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday, following the explosion of two cylinders, police confirmed. Despite the intensity of the blaze, no immediate casualties have been reported.
The incident occurred in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, leading to a significant fire in the camp areas. Firefighters are on site, battling the flames as smoke fills the sky, stated Bhaskar Mishra, in charge of the Akhara Police Station.
The official X handle of the Maha Kumbh 2025 expressed sorrow over the incident, announcing that relief and rescue efforts are underway. It shared a video clip that depicted thick black smoke arising from the explosion site and assured the public of the administration's swift response.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Aftermath of a Himalayan Quake: Rescue Operations and Reconstruction Efforts in Tibet
Blaze Erupts at Jalgaon Car Showroom, Firefighters Battle Flames
Firefighters Battle Twin Wildfires as Unprecedented Evacuations Take Place in Los Angeles
Rescue Operations Intensify After Factory Collapse in Sargaon
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions