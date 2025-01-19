Blaze Erupts at Maha Kumbh Mela Following Cylinder Blast

A devastating fire ignited in the Maha Kumbh Mela area on Sunday, following the explosion of two cylinders, police confirmed. Despite the intensity of the blaze, no immediate casualties have been reported.

The incident occurred in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, leading to a significant fire in the camp areas. Firefighters are on site, battling the flames as smoke fills the sky, stated Bhaskar Mishra, in charge of the Akhara Police Station.

The official X handle of the Maha Kumbh 2025 expressed sorrow over the incident, announcing that relief and rescue efforts are underway. It shared a video clip that depicted thick black smoke arising from the explosion site and assured the public of the administration's swift response.

(With inputs from agencies.)