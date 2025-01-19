Prime Minister Modi Responds to Fire at Maha Kumbh Mela
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath concerning a fire at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The fire, caused by an LPG cylinder blast, affected 18 tents. No casualties were reported. Emergency services quickly contained the blaze with 15 fire tenders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a phone conversation with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday regarding a fire incident at the Maha Kumbh Mela site in Prayagraj.
According to official reports, a significant fire ensued due to the explosion of a domestic LPG cylinder, resulting in 18 tents being engulfed in flames in Sector 19 of the event.
While no casualties were reported, Kumbh Mela's Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma confirmed that 15 fire tenders were deployed to swiftly bring the blaze under control.
