Tragic Chain Reaction: A Family's Double Loss

In Gwalior, a family faced a tragic double loss as 33-year-old engineering graduate Manish Rajput took his own life after struggling to secure a government job. The trauma of his death led to his mother, Radha Rajput, suffering a fatal heart attack shortly after being informed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 19-01-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 21:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 33-year-old engineering graduate in Gwalior, Manish Rajput, ended his life after enduring prolonged stress from failing to secure a government job. This tragic incident unfolded over the weekend, police sources confirmed.

The shock of learning about Manish's death proved too much for his mother, Radha Rajput, leading to a fatal heart attack upon receiving the devastating news, according to police reports.

Manish's brother, Anil Rajput, revealed that Manish had been trying for several years to succeed in competitive exams for government employment, a failure that ultimately drove him to consume poison, police said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

