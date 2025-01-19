Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Sets Sights on Bringing World Cup Glory Back to Wankhede

Rohit Sharma, India's cricket captain, cherishes the memory of winning the T20 World Cup and hopes to recreate the triumphant homecoming at Wankhede Stadium. As the stadium celebrates its 50th anniversary, Rohit aims to bring another accolade, the ICC Champions Trophy, to share victory with his supporters.

Updated: 19-01-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 22:00 IST
India captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday expressed the profound impact of his T20 World Cup victory, realizing its magnitude only after witnessing an overwhelming reception at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. As he approaches the twilight of his international cricket career, Sharma aspires for another moment of glory, akin to the 2013 Champions Trophy win.

During the 50th-anniversary celebration of Wankhede Stadium by the Mumbai Cricket Association, Sharma shared his desire to bring ICC Champions Trophy home, promising dedication and effort towards achieving the goal. Recounting past victories, he described the unparalleled joy of celebrating such moments with fans on their return to Mumbai, highlighting it as a motivation for their upcoming campaign in Dubai.

Cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, present at the event, echoed feelings of nostalgia and pride associated with the iconic stadium. Gavaskar reminisced about its history and personal connection, while Tendulkar recalled his emotional farewell test match and the 2011 World Cup victory. The event concluded with a spectacular show, document releases, and heartfelt speeches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

