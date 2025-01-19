Blaze at Maha Kumbh Mela: Panic in Prayagraj

A massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder explosion, consuming 18 tents in Prayagraj's Sector 19, according to officials. Thankfully, there were no casualties. Witnesses reported thick smoke filling the area, leading to widespread panic among nearby akhadas.

Officials confirmed that 15 fire tenders managed to control the fire within an hour of its outbreak at around 4 pm. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, present in Prayagraj for preparations ahead of Mauni Amavasya, visited the site and instructed officials to implement measures preventing similar incidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the incident with Adityanath over the phone. Prayagraj Zone Additional DGP Bhanu Bhaskar confirmed the blaze was extinguished efficiently and the situation normalized, emphasizing that no lives were lost. The affected area was cordoned off, and investigations are underway to determine the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)