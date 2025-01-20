Left Menu

Cricketer Rinku Singh to Marry MP Priya Saroj

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is set to marry Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. Both families consented to the union following discussions in Aligarh. The couple will finalize wedding dates post-Parliament session. Saroj became notable as a lawyer and a young member of the Lok Sabha from Jaunpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 20-01-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 14:01 IST
Rinku Singh Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In a union of sports and politics, Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is poised to marry Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Priya Saroj. Conversations between their families in Aligarh cemented their matrimonial plans, with Priya's father confirming the discussions that took place in February.

Priya Saroj, who came into public attention after her election as a Lok Sabha MP for Machhlishahr at just 25, shares a history with Singh through mutual acquaintances. With both families in agreement, the engagement is set to follow the Parliamentary session.

While Singh's forthcoming cricket schedule is packed, including matches against England and the IPL, efforts will ensure the wedding does not interfere with his professional commitments. The engagement will be celebrated in Lucknow as both families exchanged customary gifts during the initial meeting in Ozone City, Aligarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

