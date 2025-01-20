AI Revolutionizes Lost and Found at Maha Kumbh Mela
AI-powered 'Lost and Found' centres at the Maha Kumbh Mela are efficiently reuniting missing individuals with their families. Two children, found by police, were recently reunited through digital platforms. Ten such centres enhance reach and efficiency, gaining appreciation from devotees attending the event.
The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, is witnessing a technological revolution with AI-powered 'Lost and Found' centres. These centres, primarily focused on reuniting individuals with their families, have demonstrated notable efficiency.
Recently, the 'Khoya-Paaya Kendra' in Sector 4 successfully reunited two missing children with their families. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the children's images were broadcast on digital and TV platforms across the fair, promptly reaching their families.
As of Sunday, 10 'Lost and Found' centres are operational, expanding the initiative's effectiveness. Attendees of the Maha Kumbh Mela have voiced their appreciation for this digital intervention, highlighting its impact on enhancing festival safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
