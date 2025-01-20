AI Revolutionizes Lost and Found at Maha Kumbh Mela

The Maha Kumbh Mela, the world's largest religious gathering, is witnessing a technological revolution with AI-powered 'Lost and Found' centres. These centres, primarily focused on reuniting individuals with their families, have demonstrated notable efficiency.

Recently, the 'Khoya-Paaya Kendra' in Sector 4 successfully reunited two missing children with their families. Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, the children's images were broadcast on digital and TV platforms across the fair, promptly reaching their families.

As of Sunday, 10 'Lost and Found' centres are operational, expanding the initiative's effectiveness. Attendees of the Maha Kumbh Mela have voiced their appreciation for this digital intervention, highlighting its impact on enhancing festival safety.

