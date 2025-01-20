Controversy Brews Over Co-Ed Workout Sessions in Kerala
A prominent Islamic cleric in Kerala opposes co-ed workout sessions, claiming they threaten women's modesty. Criticism focuses on the Multi-Exercise Combination 7, a popular routine in North Kerala. Allegations link the workout to banned Islamist groups, though organisers deny these claims.
A prominent Islamic cleric in Kerala has sparked controversy by opposing co-ed workout sessions, raising concerns about threats to women's modesty.
Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, General Secretary of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama of AP Sunnis, criticised workout organisations, particularly targeting the popular Multi-Exercise Combination 7 routine in North Kerala.
The cleric's comments have fueled existing debates, linking MEC 7 to banned Islamist outfits, an accusation that organisers strongly deny.
