Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Co-Ed Workout Sessions in Kerala

A prominent Islamic cleric in Kerala opposes co-ed workout sessions, claiming they threaten women's modesty. Criticism focuses on the Multi-Exercise Combination 7, a popular routine in North Kerala. Allegations link the workout to banned Islamist groups, though organisers deny these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:50 IST
Controversy Brews Over Co-Ed Workout Sessions in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent Islamic cleric in Kerala has sparked controversy by opposing co-ed workout sessions, raising concerns about threats to women's modesty.

Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar, General Secretary of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama of AP Sunnis, criticised workout organisations, particularly targeting the popular Multi-Exercise Combination 7 routine in North Kerala.

The cleric's comments have fueled existing debates, linking MEC 7 to banned Islamist outfits, an accusation that organisers strongly deny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025