Celebrating Excellence: Telangana Governor's Awards Honor Outstanding Achievements
The Telangana Governor's Awards for Excellence were awarded to individuals and organizations for meritorious contributions in Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, Sports and Games, and Culture. The accolades included a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh and a citation, to be presented in a ceremony on January 26.
The Telangana Governor's Awards for Excellence recognized eight outstanding individuals and organizations across four categories. Para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji won in the Sports and Games category, while others were honored for contributions to Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, and Culture.
The awards were announced at a press conference led by former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah. The winners were selected from 594 nominations submitted in November 2024, underscoring the diverse talent across Telangana.
Each award includes a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and a citation, to be presented at a special ceremony on January 26. These awards aim to inspire continued excellence and service within the community.
