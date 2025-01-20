Celebrating Excellence: Telangana Governor's Awards Honor Outstanding Achievements

The Telangana Governor's Awards for Excellence recognized eight outstanding individuals and organizations across four categories. Para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji won in the Sports and Games category, while others were honored for contributions to Environment Protection, Divyangjan Welfare, and Culture.

The awards were announced at a press conference led by former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah. The winners were selected from 594 nominations submitted in November 2024, underscoring the diverse talent across Telangana.

Each award includes a Rs 2 lakh cash prize and a citation, to be presented at a special ceremony on January 26. These awards aim to inspire continued excellence and service within the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)