Tech Titans Take Center Stage at Trump's Inauguration

In a departure from tradition, tech CEOs held exclusive seats at President Donald Trump's inauguration, signaling increased prominence for Silicon Valley's elite in national politics.

Images from the event revealed key tech leaders such as Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk interacting with Trump's Cabinet picks, including Robert F Kennedy Jr. and Marco Rubio. This shift underscores the enhanced role of billionaires in political arenas.

With past presidential inaugurations typically featuring family and honored guests, Trump's swearing-in ceremony highlights the growing power and influence of the tech sphere, as emphasized by Joe Biden's caution against an oligarchy dominated by tech billionaires.

(With inputs from agencies.)