Tragic Fire Claims Lives at Turkiye Ski Resort

In a tragic incident, a fire broke out at a ski resort hotel in northwest Turkiye, claiming three lives and leaving 11 others injured, according to reports by the state-run news agency.

The blaze erupted overnight in the restaurant area of a hotel located in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

Governor Abdulaziz Aydin revealed that two of the victims lost their lives after jumping from the building in a state of panic. A total of 234 guests were present at the hotel during the incident. The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

