Vivek Oberoi Reflects on Saathiya's Timeless Appeal Amid Re-release Trend

Amid the rising trend of re-releasing films, actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi expressed his enthusiasm to witness the return of his hit 2002 movie, Saathiya, to theatres. Oberoi, who starred alongside Rani Mukherjee in the romantic-drama directed by Shaad Ali, reflects fondly on the film's enduring appeal.

During a discussion at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting, Oberoi attributed much of Saathiya's lasting popularity to its timeless songs penned by legendary lyricist Gulzar, underscoring how the film continues to resonate with audiences. Fans consistently associate him with the film, a fact he cherishes deeply.

Aside from his acting endeavors, Oberoi is actively involved in entrepreneurship, investing in burgeoning areas like artificial intelligence and drones, while maintaining an interest in real estate. At the Web3 Investor Gathering, he highlighted the transformative impact of Web3 technologies on financial markets.

