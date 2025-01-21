Gandhi's Hindutva: Congress vs. BJP's Narrative

In a pointed critique of the BJP's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Gandhi a diehard Hindu committed to inclusivity. His remarks came during the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, marking a key centenary celebration.

Congress leaders gathered to honor the lone Congress session chaired by Gandhi in 1924. Siddaramaiah emphasized Gandhi's desire for Hindu-Muslim harmony, stating, "Gandhi was never against Hindu faith but sought reform." He argued that the BJP distorts this narrative to divide society.

Citing the constitution as a bulwark of democracy, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of efforts to undermine it. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, warning against the chaos that would ensue without constitutional governance, highlighting Gandhi's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)