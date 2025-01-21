Left Menu

Gandhi's Hindutva: Congress vs. BJP's Narrative

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized Mahatma Gandhi's Hindu beliefs at an event celebrating the 100th anniversary of a Congress session he chaired. Siddaramaiah critiqued BJP's portrayal of Gandhi, underscoring the Congress's commitment to his inclusive ideology and the importance of protecting India's constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:41 IST
Gandhi's Hindutva: Congress vs. BJP's Narrative
Mahatma Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the BJP's portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declared Gandhi a diehard Hindu committed to inclusivity. His remarks came during the inauguration of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, marking a key centenary celebration.

Congress leaders gathered to honor the lone Congress session chaired by Gandhi in 1924. Siddaramaiah emphasized Gandhi's desire for Hindu-Muslim harmony, stating, "Gandhi was never against Hindu faith but sought reform." He argued that the BJP distorts this narrative to divide society.

Citing the constitution as a bulwark of democracy, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of efforts to undermine it. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge echoed these sentiments, warning against the chaos that would ensue without constitutional governance, highlighting Gandhi's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025