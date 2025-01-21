Pepper Spray Chaos: Disruption at JPEGMafia's Berlin Concert

An American rapper JPEGMafia's concert in Berlin came to an abrupt halt after a pepper spray incident, leading to several injuries. According to German news agency dpa, six individuals were treated at a hospital for respiratory problems.

The unexpected incident on Monday night necessitated an early conclusion to the performance. While the exact cause of the pepper spray incident remains unclear, local police have launched an investigation.

Following the evacuation of the audience from the 'Huxleys Neue Welt' venue, around 1,600 concertgoers were initially directed to a parking lot before they were permitted to leave the premises. German broadcaster RBB indicated that the pepper spray was dispersed by an unidentified person inside the auditorium during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)