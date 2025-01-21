Left Menu

Pepper Spray Chaos: Disruption at JPEGMafia's Berlin Concert

An American rapper JPEGMafia's Berlin concert was disrupted by a pepper spray incident, injuring several attendees. Six were hospitalized with respiratory issues, prompting an early concert halt. The cause is under investigation. Approximately 1,600 attendees were evacuated to a parking lot before being sent home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:57 IST
Pepper Spray Chaos: Disruption at JPEGMafia's Berlin Concert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

An American rapper JPEGMafia's concert in Berlin came to an abrupt halt after a pepper spray incident, leading to several injuries. According to German news agency dpa, six individuals were treated at a hospital for respiratory problems.

The unexpected incident on Monday night necessitated an early conclusion to the performance. While the exact cause of the pepper spray incident remains unclear, local police have launched an investigation.

Following the evacuation of the audience from the 'Huxleys Neue Welt' venue, around 1,600 concertgoers were initially directed to a parking lot before they were permitted to leave the premises. German broadcaster RBB indicated that the pepper spray was dispersed by an unidentified person inside the auditorium during the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025