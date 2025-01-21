Vishwaas Ki Tijori: Muthoot Finance's Gift to Maha Kumbh Devotees

Muthoot Finance, a renowned entity of The Muthoot Group, has introduced 'Vishwaas Ki Tijori,' a unique free locker service for the Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025. The facility is set to serve over 40 crore devotees expected during the event by ensuring the safety and security of their personal belongings.

This state-of-the-art locker service includes 24/7 surveillance, CCTV coverage, and advanced security measures. It offers devotees peace of mind so they can focus on their spiritual journey. The initiative is spearheaded by Shri Alexander George Muthoot, emphasizing the group's commitment to trust, innovation, and community service.

Besides the locker facility, Muthoot Finance has implemented additional initiatives such as the Rain Basera resting space, and practical aids like leak-proof jerry cans and eco-friendly bags, marking their comprehensive approach to enhance the devotees' experience at Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)