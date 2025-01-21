Left Menu

Vishwaas Ki Tijori: Muthoot Finance's Gift to Maha Kumbh Devotees

Muthoot Finance has launched 'Vishwaas Ki Tijori,' a free locker facility at Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025, ensuring safe storage for devotees' belongings. This initiative highlights the company's commitment to community service, enhancing the spiritual experience with additional amenities like Rain Basera and eco-friendly carry bags.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:29 IST
Vishwaas Ki Tijori: Muthoot Finance's Gift to Maha Kumbh Devotees

Muthoot Finance, a renowned entity of The Muthoot Group, has introduced 'Vishwaas Ki Tijori,' a unique free locker service for the Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025. The facility is set to serve over 40 crore devotees expected during the event by ensuring the safety and security of their personal belongings.

This state-of-the-art locker service includes 24/7 surveillance, CCTV coverage, and advanced security measures. It offers devotees peace of mind so they can focus on their spiritual journey. The initiative is spearheaded by Shri Alexander George Muthoot, emphasizing the group's commitment to trust, innovation, and community service.

Besides the locker facility, Muthoot Finance has implemented additional initiatives such as the Rain Basera resting space, and practical aids like leak-proof jerry cans and eco-friendly bags, marking their comprehensive approach to enhance the devotees' experience at Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025