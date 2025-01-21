Kamal Maharshi: Uniting Hearts with "Bolo Vande Matram"

Kamal Maharshi, celebrated for his dynamic contributions to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, steps into a new role this Republic Day. Known also as a director and writer, Maharshi brings a fresh patriotic anthem, "Bolo Vande Matram," aimed at uniting the nation through its powerful message.

The anthem, set to release on January 20, 2025, weaves together Maharshi's talents as a singer, composer, and director. With lyrics urging Indians to embrace unity amid religious and ideological differences, the song seeks to reignite national pride and harmony.

Maharshi underscores his vision by stating, "Religious conflicts must come to an end because divided we fall, but united we rise." His latest work, available on Lotus Records' YouTube channel, aspires to be a rallying cry for a united India, resonating with audiences across the nation.

