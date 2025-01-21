Left Menu

Tragic Inferno: Deadly Hotel Fire at Turkish Ski Resort

A devastating fire engulfed the Grand Kartal hotel in Turkiye's Kartalkaya ski resort, resulting in 66 fatalities and 51 injuries. With 238 guests present, chaos ensued as smoke hampered evacuation efforts. Investigations are underway, amidst criticisms of a non-functional fire detection system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A catastrophic blaze consumed the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, Turkiye, leading to the deaths of 66 people. The tragedy occurred during the schools' semester break, a peak holiday period for the ski resort.

Despite the registered 238 guests, confusion reigned as smoke hindered many from accessing the fire escape. The rapid spread of the fire was potentially exacerbated by the hotel's wooden cladding, eyewitnesses reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation, amid allegations of a malfunctioning fire alarm system. Turkiye's president has vowed to uncover the truth and hold accountable those responsible for this horrific incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

