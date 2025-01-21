Tragic Inferno: Deadly Hotel Fire at Turkish Ski Resort

A catastrophic blaze consumed the Grand Kartal hotel in Kartalkaya, Turkiye, leading to the deaths of 66 people. The tragedy occurred during the schools' semester break, a peak holiday period for the ski resort.

Despite the registered 238 guests, confusion reigned as smoke hindered many from accessing the fire escape. The rapid spread of the fire was potentially exacerbated by the hotel's wooden cladding, eyewitnesses reported.

Authorities have launched an investigation, amid allegations of a malfunctioning fire alarm system. Turkiye's president has vowed to uncover the truth and hold accountable those responsible for this horrific incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)