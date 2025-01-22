Pedal for a Plastic-Free Ganga: Veterans Lead the Charge

In a remarkable initiative, a group of retired military officers set off on bicycles to reach the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. This venture is part of the Atulya Ganga Abhiyan, dedicated to raising awareness about a plastic-free Ganga.

The veterans, under the leadership of Lieutenant Colonel Hem Lohumi, plan to cover an extensive 1,150 km within 11 days. They will journey through cities like Devprayag, Rishikesh, Narora, and Kanpur, with the objective of promoting a clean river.

The campaign was launched in Uttarkashi, flagged off by Col Anshuman Bhadauria of the Nehru Mountaineering Institute. Vishnu Semwal, who coordinates the initiative, stated the campaign will continue until January 31. Over the years, the group has covered thousands of kilometers by foot and by bicycle to champion their cause.

