OYO Expands in Booming Religious Tourism Sector
Travel tech company OYO plans to add 500 hotels in key religious hubs in India this year, responding to rising demand for quality accommodations due to booming religious tourism. The initiative aligns with government efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure and capitalize on emerging trends in spiritual travel.
In a strategic move, travel tech unicorn OYO has announced its plan to expand its hotel portfolio by adding 500 establishments in major religious hubs across India, such as Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Haridwar, by the end of the year.
This expansion is set against the backdrop of a booming religious tourism sector, buoyed by government initiatives like the PRASHAD scheme, aimed at bolstering infrastructure at key tourist sites. OYO's decision also aligns with the growing trend in spiritual tourism, fueled by landmark events like the inauguration of the Ram temple.
Varun Jain, OYO India's COO, highlighted the company's focus on strategically launching hotels in high-demand areas to accommodate the increasing number of pilgrims and tourists seeking quality accommodations. With religious tourism expected to generate substantial economic growth, OYO is positioned to play a significant role in shaping this evolving market.
(With inputs from agencies.)
