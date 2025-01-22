Bollywood Star's Brush with Danger: Saif Ali Khan's Hero Auto-Rickshaw Story

Bollywood luminary Saif Ali Khan found himself in a perilous situation when a knife-wielding intruder attacked him in his Mumbai home. The actor's life was potentially saved by a vigilant auto-rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, who swiftly transported him to the hospital.

Khan, 54, endured multiple stab wounds during the attack late at night on January 16, inside his Bandra apartment. Following emergency surgery at Lilavati Hospital, Khan met Singh Rana, expressing gratitude and offering him financial assistance, with a promise of any future aid.

According to police, the intruder, identified as Bangladeshi national Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, intended to commit theft and gained access by scaling the compound wall of Khan's building, exploiting the lapse in security. Shehzad, who had assumed the alias Vijay Das, was arrested days later in Thane.

(With inputs from agencies.)