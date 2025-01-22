Bharat Mobility Global Expo: Driving Future Innovations

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 wrapped up on Wednesday, marking a record-breaking event with over 200 product unveilings. This significant event saw the participation of more than 1,500 exhibitors and drew in a crowd exceeding eight lakh, establishing itself as one of the world's largest mobility events.

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the expo brought together key figures from the automotive sector, including industry leaders like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India. These companies highlighted their commitment to sustainable mobility by introducing electric vehicle models such as the e VITARA and Creta Electric.

With venues across New Delhi, the expo focused on 'Beyond Boundaries: Co-creating Future Automotive Value Chain,' promoting collaboration and innovation. The government seeks feedback from the industry to determine the frequency of future expos, aiming to leverage the country's growing MICE infrastructure for such global events.

