Heroic Encounter: Auto Driver's Brave Act Saves Bollywood Star
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai home and hospitalized with stab injuries. Auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana helped rush him to the hospital. Saif thanked and promised to assist Rana. The attacker, a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested. The police continue their investigation.
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, whose timely intervention during a knife attack at Khan's home last week potentially saved his life.
Rana, who transported Khan to the hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, received thanks, financial aid, and an offer of assistance from the actor. During a hospital visit, Rana met Khan's family, including his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.
The attacker, a Bangladeshi illegally residing in India, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Local authorities are investigating the case, utilizing forensic evidence from various sources. Political figures commented on Khan's remarkable recovery following surgeries for multiple stab wounds.
