Heroic Encounter: Auto Driver's Brave Act Saves Bollywood Star

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, whose timely intervention during a knife attack at Khan's home last week potentially saved his life.

Rana, who transported Khan to the hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, received thanks, financial aid, and an offer of assistance from the actor. During a hospital visit, Rana met Khan's family, including his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The attacker, a Bangladeshi illegally residing in India, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Local authorities are investigating the case, utilizing forensic evidence from various sources. Political figures commented on Khan's remarkable recovery following surgeries for multiple stab wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)