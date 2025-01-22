Left Menu

Heroic Encounter: Auto Driver's Brave Act Saves Bollywood Star

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Mumbai home and hospitalized with stab injuries. Auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana helped rush him to the hospital. Saif thanked and promised to assist Rana. The attacker, a Bangladeshi national, has been arrested. The police continue their investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:38 IST
Heroic Encounter: Auto Driver's Brave Act Saves Bollywood Star
Saif Ali Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan expressed heartfelt gratitude to auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, whose timely intervention during a knife attack at Khan's home last week potentially saved his life.

Rana, who transported Khan to the hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, received thanks, financial aid, and an offer of assistance from the actor. During a hospital visit, Rana met Khan's family, including his mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore.

The attacker, a Bangladeshi illegally residing in India, was apprehended shortly after the incident. Local authorities are investigating the case, utilizing forensic evidence from various sources. Political figures commented on Khan's remarkable recovery following surgeries for multiple stab wounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025