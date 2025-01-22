Left Menu

Massive Security Setup for Coldplay's Ahmedabad Concert

The National Security Guard and 3,825 local policemen will ensure security at Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25-26. The extensive security measures are to manage over 1 lakh attendees, including VVIPs. A disaster management plan has been prepared with a mock drill scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-01-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 20:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Security Guard, a special forces unit, will bolster security at Coldplay's concert in Ahmedabad. The British band is slated to perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket venue, on January 25-26, as part of their India tour.

Ahead of the concert, Ahmedabad officials have developed a robust security plan. Police Joint Commissioner Neeraj Badgujar announced that 3,825 policemen will be stationed at strategic points. The detailed deployment includes 14 deputy commissioners, 25 assistant commissioners, 63 inspectors, 142 sub-inspectors, and over 3,500 constables.

Significant protocols are in place to manage over 1 lakh attendees, among them VVIPs from India and abroad. Alongside local police forces, national security and medical teams will remain on standby. Plans from the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority include disaster and emergency evacuation strategies, with a scheduled mock drill to ensure preparedness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

