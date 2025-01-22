Left Menu

Haryana's Vibrant Tableau Shines: A Journey Through Heritage and Modernity

Haryana's Republic Day tableau celebrates the state's cultural and spiritual heritage along with its modern advancements. Featuring the Bhagavad Gita's message, sports achievements, and technological prowess, it reflects Haryana's growth in various fields, affirming its identity as a cultural and sports powerhouse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 21:39 IST
At this year's Republic Day celebrations, Haryana's tableau promises a visual treat that captures both tradition and modernity. The state plans to portray its distinct cultural and spiritual narratives alongside its strides in technology and sports, offering a comprehensive view of its ongoing development.

The tableau's front section highlights the profound message of the Bhagavad Gita, delivered by Lord Sri Krishna to Arjuna in Kurukshetra, underscoring Haryana's contribution to India's spiritual heritage. This spiritual depth is coupled with modern symbols, including a depiction of technology's integration into daily life and agriculture in the state.

The tableau also proudly showcases Haryana's status as a sports powerhouse, featuring its Olympian athletes. The back of the tableau illustrates Gurugram's rapid urbanization and technological advancement, representing Haryana's dynamic growth facets. A focal theme is 'Samridh Haryana-Virasat Aur Vikas', signifying a blend of prosperity, heritage, and progress.

