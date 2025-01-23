Parakram Diwas: A Tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Cuttack

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to inaugurate the 'Parakram Diwas' celebrations in Cuttack. The event honors Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary.

Held for the first time in Cuttack, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthplace, Parakram Diwas takes place at the historic Barabati Fort. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the event via a video message, underlining the day's objective to inspire future generations with Netaji's courage.

After establishing the Parakram Diwas in 2021, India has seen several commemorative efforts, including a hologram statue at India Gate and the naming of islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees. The current year's celebration features tributes, exhibitions, and performances in Cuttack, highlighting Netaji's legacy and Odisha's rich cultural heritage.

