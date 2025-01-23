Pilgrims in Peril: Collision on Route to Maha Kumbh
Seven pilgrims sustained minor injuries in a traffic accident en route to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh. The mini bus they were traveling in collided with an unidentified vehicle on Kalyanpur Overbridge. After receiving first aid, they continued their journey and arrived safely at the event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 23-01-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 12:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a morning accident on Thursday, seven pilgrims sustained minor injuries when their mini bus collided with an unidentified vehicle near the Kalyanpur Overbridge, authorities reported.
The bus, carrying 27 travelers from Mathura, was heading towards Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival when the mishap occurred. An abrupt brake application by the unidentified vehicle led to the collision, stated Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava.
Following on-the-spot first aid, all pilgrims resumed their journey and successfully reached their destination at the Maha Kumbh, Srivastava confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pilgrims
- accident
- Maha Kumbh
- Prayagraj
- destination
- injuries
- treatment
- overbridge
- collision
- Kokhraj
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Launches Cashless Treatment Scheme for Road Accident Victims
Alma Harmony: Redefining Aesthetic Treatment with Award-Winning Design
New Hope for Gallbladder Cancer Patients: Innovative Treatment Doubles Life Expectancy
Khaleda Zia's Journey: From Conviction to Reunion and Treatment in London
Supreme Court's Crucial Directives for Cashless Treatment of Accident Victims