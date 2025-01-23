Ayushmann Khurrana: The Face of FICCI Frames' Silver Jubilee
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has been named the first Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames during its 25th anniversary celebration. Khurrana, known for his cinematic contributions, will work with FICCI to advance innovation and sustainability in the Media & Entertainment industry while inspiring future artists.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the inaugural Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames at its silver jubilee anniversary.
Khurrana expressed his honor and commitment to championing innovation and excellence in India's Media & Entertainment industry, stating his journey from Chandigarh to Bollywood is a testament to the rich tapestry of pop culture.
The 25th edition of FICCI Frames focuses on innovation and the evolving landscape of media, incorporating new-age technologies such as AI and the metaverse. Khurrana's association, according to Kevin Vaz of FICCI, will inspire and elevate the event's impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi's Star-Studded Business Schedule: AI Innovations and Food Processing Highlights
Thailand Becomes Asia's Hub for Mobility Innovation: MTAB 2025
SNAM Abrasives Unveils High Purity Silicon Carbide Innovation
Celigo Relocates to Hyderabad's Hi-Tech City for Innovation Hub
India's AI Frontier: Investment and Innovation in Focus