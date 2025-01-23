Ayushmann Khurrana: The Face of FICCI Frames' Silver Jubilee

Bollywood's versatile actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been appointed as the inaugural Brand Ambassador for FICCI Frames at its silver jubilee anniversary.

Khurrana expressed his honor and commitment to championing innovation and excellence in India's Media & Entertainment industry, stating his journey from Chandigarh to Bollywood is a testament to the rich tapestry of pop culture.

The 25th edition of FICCI Frames focuses on innovation and the evolving landscape of media, incorporating new-age technologies such as AI and the metaverse. Khurrana's association, according to Kevin Vaz of FICCI, will inspire and elevate the event's impact.

