Spiritual Surge: Maha Kumbh Exceeds 10 Crore Pilgrims
The ongoing Maha Kumbh festival has surpassed a significant milestone with over 10 crore pilgrims taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. The event, hosted by the Uttar Pradesh government, sees daily increases in attendance, reaching peak numbers during major bathing festivals.
- Country:
- India
The Maha Kumbh festival, currently underway, has crossed a significant mark of 10 crore pilgrims participating at the Triveni Sangam, according to the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement on Thursday.
This landmark was achieved at noon on Thursday, a testament to the growing numbers drawn to the event since it began on January 13. The festival, renowned as the world's largest religious gathering, continues to attract crowds till its conclusion on February 26.
Despite daily visitor influxes, with a particular surge during key bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti, the city of Prayagraj maintains normalcy, imposing minimal restrictions primarily on peak days, as noted by the district administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Flags Off UP Youth Team for 28th Yuva Utsav-2025
Yogi Adityanath's Stand on Waqf Lands and Sanatan Dharma
Yogi Adityanath Highlights Democratic Strength and Modernization in Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Kumbhvani' Radio Amidst Maha Kumbh Festivities
Maha Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Media Centre Amid Swift Preparations