Spiritual Surge: Maha Kumbh Exceeds 10 Crore Pilgrims

The Maha Kumbh festival, currently underway, has crossed a significant mark of 10 crore pilgrims participating at the Triveni Sangam, according to the Uttar Pradesh government's announcement on Thursday.

This landmark was achieved at noon on Thursday, a testament to the growing numbers drawn to the event since it began on January 13. The festival, renowned as the world's largest religious gathering, continues to attract crowds till its conclusion on February 26.

Despite daily visitor influxes, with a particular surge during key bathing festivals like Makar Sankranti, the city of Prayagraj maintains normalcy, imposing minimal restrictions primarily on peak days, as noted by the district administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)