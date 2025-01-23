Bollywood Personalities Face Threatening Emails: Inquiry Underway
The Mumbai police have registered a case after several Bollywood personalities, including comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Rajpal Yadav, received threatening emails. The initial investigation suggests the emails originated from Pakistan. The victims have filed complaints as the investigation continues.
- Country:
- India
Threatening emails targeting prominent Bollywood figures have prompted the Mumbai police to take action. Comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, and choreographer Remo D'Souza are among those who received the menacing messages.
The complaint was filed with the Amboli police, leading to an FIR after the threat was reported by Yadav. The email, sent from the address don99284@gmail.com, reportedly originated from Pakistan, according to initial findings.
Singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra has also contacted police authorities, adding further urgency to the ongoing investigation as the entertainment industry watches closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudden Baldness Sparks Health Investigation in Maharashtra Villages
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Raisen Paddy Theft Incident
British Journalist Stabbing: Third Arrest Made Amid Iran-Linked Investigation
Tragedy Unveiled in Chhattisgarh School: Premature Baby's Birth Sparks Investigation
Mumbai Jewellery Scam: EOW Takes Over Multi-Crore Investigation