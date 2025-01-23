Left Menu

Bollywood Personalities Face Threatening Emails: Inquiry Underway

The Mumbai police have registered a case after several Bollywood personalities, including comedian Kapil Sharma and actor Rajpal Yadav, received threatening emails. The initial investigation suggests the emails originated from Pakistan. The victims have filed complaints as the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 15:07 IST
Bollywood Personalities Face Threatening Emails: Inquiry Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Threatening emails targeting prominent Bollywood figures have prompted the Mumbai police to take action. Comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, and choreographer Remo D'Souza are among those who received the menacing messages.

The complaint was filed with the Amboli police, leading to an FIR after the threat was reported by Yadav. The email, sent from the address don99284@gmail.com, reportedly originated from Pakistan, according to initial findings.

Singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra has also contacted police authorities, adding further urgency to the ongoing investigation as the entertainment industry watches closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025