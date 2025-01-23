Bollywood Personalities Face Threatening Emails: Inquiry Underway

Threatening emails targeting prominent Bollywood figures have prompted the Mumbai police to take action. Comedian Kapil Sharma, actor Rajpal Yadav, and choreographer Remo D'Souza are among those who received the menacing messages.

The complaint was filed with the Amboli police, leading to an FIR after the threat was reported by Yadav. The email, sent from the address don99284@gmail.com, reportedly originated from Pakistan, according to initial findings.

Singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra has also contacted police authorities, adding further urgency to the ongoing investigation as the entertainment industry watches closely.

