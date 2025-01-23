Honoring the Legacy: Hemant Soren Pays Tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, praising his influence in Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Soren highlighted Bose's unyielding spirit and its impact on self-respect and voice for the people, celebrating 'Parakram Diwas' in his honor.
On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes to the revered freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary.
During his address, Soren drew attention to Bose's significant influence across the regions of Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. He underscored the pride that Jharkhand feels in its association with such a remarkable leader, noting the many important sites in the state that bear witness to Bose's legacy. "It is a matter of pride for us that such a great personality was born among us," Soren stated.
Soren went on to praise Bose's indomitable spirit, which he said instilled self-respect and provided a voice to the people. To honor his contributions to India's independence movement, Bose's birth anniversary is commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas', or Day of Valour.
