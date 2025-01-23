Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy: Hemant Soren Pays Tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, praising his influence in Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. Soren highlighted Bose's unyielding spirit and its impact on self-respect and voice for the people, celebrating 'Parakram Diwas' in his honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-01-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 16:14 IST
Honoring the Legacy: Hemant Soren Pays Tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose
Subhas Chandra Bose
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren paid floral tributes to the revered freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose on the occasion of his 128th birth anniversary.

During his address, Soren drew attention to Bose's significant influence across the regions of Jharkhand, Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha. He underscored the pride that Jharkhand feels in its association with such a remarkable leader, noting the many important sites in the state that bear witness to Bose's legacy. "It is a matter of pride for us that such a great personality was born among us," Soren stated.

Soren went on to praise Bose's indomitable spirit, which he said instilled self-respect and provided a voice to the people. To honor his contributions to India's independence movement, Bose's birth anniversary is commemorated as 'Parakram Diwas', or Day of Valour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025