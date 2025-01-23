Left Menu

Netaji's Unseen Chapter: A Legacy Preserved at Noapara Police Station

Noapara police station in West Bengal, India, holds historical significance as the site where Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was briefly detained by the British in 1931. Every year, the station commemorates its connection with Netaji, showcasing preserved artifacts and a memorial to honor the legendary freedom fighter's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:02 IST

Located just a short distance from Shyamnagar railway station in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, Noapara police station boasts an unexpected historical connection to renowned freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

For nearly 93 years, this police station has commemorated its brush with history when on October 11, 1931, Netaji was arrested by British police while en route to a meeting with Bengal jute mill workers. Though he was only detained for a few hours, Noapara police station seized this moment to maintain Netaji's legacy, preserving the ceramic cup and saucer he declined to use, now showcased alongside a photograph of him.

Every January 23, police and citizens come together to honor Netaji's birth anniversary, with a memorial and library open to the public, offering a unique glimpse into this pivotal historical moment and Netaji's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

